Teleflex’s (TFX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research report released on Friday morning

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $211.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $190.49 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

