Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TNK opened at $46.68 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,498,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $740,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

