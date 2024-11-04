TD Cowen Raises MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $300.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.88.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $229.71 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

