TD Cowen Raises MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $300.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR
MicroStrategy Trading Down 6.0 %
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- High-Yield AbbVie Gains Momentum: A 20% Upside Is in Sight
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to Play New Options Trading With Bitcoin ETFs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is Amazon a Must-Own Stock in the Magnificent 7?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.