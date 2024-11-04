TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Shares Bought by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth increased its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. TCW Transform Systems ETF accounts for 7.8% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Signify Wealth owned about 4.84% of TCW Transform Systems ETF worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NETZ. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

Get TCW Transform Systems ETF alerts:

TCW Transform Systems ETF Price Performance

NETZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.85. 8,486 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.