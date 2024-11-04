Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lifted by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 33.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 61,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $518.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.96 and a 200-day moving average of $544.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.