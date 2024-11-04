sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $389,642.11 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 9,998,785 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

