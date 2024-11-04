Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.69. 55,906,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,457,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

