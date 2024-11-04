SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.49. 627,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 837,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $882.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

