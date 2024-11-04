Substratum Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,966.69 or 1.00091531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012432 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006366 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023781 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

