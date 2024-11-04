Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 5.0% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Stryker Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE SYK opened at $367.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $266.93 and a one year high of $374.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,068 shares of company stock valued at $65,151,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

