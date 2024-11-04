StockNews.com Upgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

NYSE ITW opened at $263.08 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $225.88 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

