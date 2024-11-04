Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,195 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the average volume of 5,578 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Five Below Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. 572,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Five Below by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 318,361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

