Stephens Cuts Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Price Target to $196.00

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $200.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LANC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LANC

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $180.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $161.54 and a one year high of $215.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LANC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $864,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.