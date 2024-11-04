Status Price Tops $0.0234 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $91.58 million and $36.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,966.69 or 1.00091531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012432 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006366 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00053390 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02239075 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $1,677,606.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

