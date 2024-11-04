Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

SBUX stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.72%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after buying an additional 266,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $415,167,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

