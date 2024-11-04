Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 923.36 ($11.97) and last traded at GBX 922.80 ($11.97), with a volume of 50399313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 913.80 ($11.85).

STAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.97) to GBX 1,020 ($13.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.27) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.67 ($12.70).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 802 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 754.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

