Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.66 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$61.97 on Monday. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$39.78 and a 12-month high of C$66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.57.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

