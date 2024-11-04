Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.
Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.66 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 12.85%.
Sprott Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SII opened at C$61.97 on Monday. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$39.78 and a 12-month high of C$66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.57.
Sprott Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Sprott from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
