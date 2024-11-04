SpiderRock Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 537,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

