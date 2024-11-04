Spectral (SPEC) Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

Spectral (SPEC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Spectral has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectral has a market cap of $97.94 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectral token can currently be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00013827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Spectral’s launch date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 12,054,706.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 8.83997838 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,027,028.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

