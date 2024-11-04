Spectral AI (MDAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Spectral AI has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect Spectral AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spectral AI Price Performance
Shares of MDAI stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Spectral AI has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
About Spectral AI
Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.
