SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.6% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $566.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.84 and a 200-day moving average of $549.61. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $439.14 and a 12-month high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

