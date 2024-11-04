SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,044,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.89. 19,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,564. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $144.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

