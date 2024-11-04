SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Reduced by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.1% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $85.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.