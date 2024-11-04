SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

