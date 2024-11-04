SOLVE Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.17 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $56,605.72 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

