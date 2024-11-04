Solstein Capital LLC Invests $77,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $291,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 732.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 53,464 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 133.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %
C stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
