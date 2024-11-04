Solstein Capital LLC Buys 17,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 751.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.