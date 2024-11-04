Solayer SOL (SSOL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.46 Million

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. Solayer SOL has a total market cap of $111.46 million and $1.01 million worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for $166.59 or 0.00246479 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 1,221,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 1,221,159.68502668. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 169.05824445 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,238,626.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solayer SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

