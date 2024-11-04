Solayer SOL Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SSOL)

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Solayer SOL has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $113.07 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solayer SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $169.00 or 0.00244796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,128.16 or 1.00132239 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,955.93 or 0.99882770 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 1,221,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 1,211,375.87753068. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 169.02076148 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,345,399.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solayer SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.