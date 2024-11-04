SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.080-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $788.0 million-$791.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.7 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.28 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWI

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 2,056,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,631. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.