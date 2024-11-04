Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 294.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 355.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,235,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 964,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

