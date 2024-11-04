SmarDex Price Reaches $0.0071 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $61.96 million and approximately $349,959.27 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,750,687,700 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,748,740,352.393183 in circulation.

