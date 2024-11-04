Sirius XM’s (SIRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Down 5.4 %

SIRI traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. 4,327,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a positive return on equity of 68.38%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 869,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 113.5% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.