Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.800-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $167.70 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.19%.

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

