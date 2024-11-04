Silicon Valley Capital Partners Raises Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 107,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 193.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 30.9% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at $147,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $54.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.