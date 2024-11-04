Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $65,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,312 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,229 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 515,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 14,257.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $70.75 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $37.32 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

