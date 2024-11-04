Signify Wealth Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Signify Wealth cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ BND traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.93. 759,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,854. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.10.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
