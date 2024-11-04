Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on SBSW. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,724 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,186,000 after purchasing an additional 416,399 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 349,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 685.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 327,837 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
