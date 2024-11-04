SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $93.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $112.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $3,158,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,942,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.