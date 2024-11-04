Sempra (SRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sempra to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $81.65 on Monday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.
Sempra Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.