Scotiabank Reiterates C$8.50 Price Target for Collective Mining (TSE:CNL)

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$8.50 price target by Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Collective Mining stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$5.27. 24,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,366. Collective Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.02 and a 1-year high of C$5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$359.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

