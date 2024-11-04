Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$65.51 on Monday, reaching C$1,822.53. 26,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,450. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,171.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,890.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1,681.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,587.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$51.23 by C($0.36). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of C$10.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total transaction of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,040,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,646.93, for a total value of C$3,293,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,040,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at C$316,358.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 6,953 shares of company stock worth $11,304,176 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

