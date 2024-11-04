Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Reduced by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,303 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $293.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $280.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.69 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.37.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

