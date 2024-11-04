Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $874,748,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,805,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Salesforce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.04, for a total value of $1,251,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,586,572.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,303 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,385 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,928. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.69 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $280.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

