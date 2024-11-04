RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lessened by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in RTX were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

