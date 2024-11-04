RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 899,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,855. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.09.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

