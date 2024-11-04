Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JACK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,755. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.