Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,675.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,545.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,567.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,569.24. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.