Royal Bank of Canada Cuts COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $18.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

CMPS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $324.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $16,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,905,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

