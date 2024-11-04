Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 3,217 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,340,000 after purchasing an additional 217,762 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,872,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

